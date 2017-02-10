Normanton gas mains set for upgrade

A six-figure upgrade of the ageing gas network in Normanton is to begin later this month.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing £120,000 to upgrade the ageing distribution network in Havertop Lane.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and will involve replacing 250m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The project will begin on Monday, February 20 and will last approximately six weeks.

The works have been planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council to ensure all works are completed with as little disruption as possible.

However, in order to complete the works there will be two-way temporary traffic signals on Havertop Lane during the project.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineers will be working Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Josh Hampshire, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Wakefield Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during the project, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting it completed as quickly as possible.”