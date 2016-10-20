Now murder probe launched into Wakefield fire which killed father and young daughter

POLICE have launched a murder investigation into the house fire in Wakefield yesterday which claimed the lives of a father and his young daughter, hours after they returned from a holiday in Spain,

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter Kiera Broadhead died in their home in Ash Crescent, in the Stanley district.

Andrew Broadhead with wife Sara and daughters Mia, 13, (left) and Kiera, 8. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and their 13-year-old daughter Mia escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said today they were now treating the fire as suspicious and are appealing for information.

West Yorkshire Police will hold a media briefing this afternoon with more information.

Today, the victims’ family paid tribute and spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

The scene of the tragedy

They had been on holiday in Spain with Mr Broadhead’s parents, Alan and Jean Broadhead, and returned home on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4.20am on Wednesday morning.

Alan and Jean, both 68, were due to stay in the country longer, but cut their holiday short after the tragedy and flew home.

Alan said: “We have just come back from holiday. We were all on holiday together in Spain, but [Jean and I] stayed longer.

“We had to come back early when we heard. We’re still unpacking and expecting police to call round any minute now. It’s too soon to speak about it.

“My wife has seen people posting about in on Facebook this morning and she’s so upset. She can’t believe it’s happened.”

With his voice breaking, he added: “It is such a shock. It was very difficult to hear the news when we were abroad. We lost a son and a granddaughter.”

It is still unclear what caused the fire at the family’s red brick semi-detached home but this morning there were two marked police cars outside the house and a large portion of the street remained cordoned off.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers had been left by the wall outside the fire damaged house in tribute.