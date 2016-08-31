O’Kane signing is only deadline deal for Leeds United

After all the speculation about players coming and going surprisingly only one deadline deal was completed by Leeds United with Eunan O’Kane brought in from Bournemouth.

The likes of Luke Murphy, Toumani Diagouraga, Souleymane Doukara, Sol Bamba and Charlie Taylor were all linked with moves away while United were believed to be looking for another striker.

West Ham did not want Ashley Fletcher to leave on a loan deal to Leeds and Arsenal appear to have put a block on a similar move for Yaya Sanogo. Late on the Whites were linked with Stoke’s Peter Crouch, but no deal was forthcoming.

However, United did complete a deal for Republic of Ireland international midfielder O’Kane for an undisclosed fee from AFC Bournemouth.

O’Kane, currently on international duty with the Irish squad, has signed a two-year deal to become Leeds’ 11th first team signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old made 16 Premier League appearances last season. He began his professional career with Coleraine before playing for Torquay United and Bournemouth, for who he played 115 games after joining in 2012.

O’Kane was born in Northern Ireland and represented their youth teams before opting to play for the Republic of Ireland at senior international level.