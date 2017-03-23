Objections to housing fails to halt plans

Objections from residents and a parish council failed to prevent an application to build 12 large village homes being granted.

A mix of four and five-bedroom homes are to be built on land behind Seals Drive in Ackworth.

It is part of Strata Homes’ ongoing Elegance development.

But the move has not been welcomed by some, including one person who penned a letter to the planning department saying: “It may not seem like 12 more dwellings is a lot but on a village already stretched to capacity. The village is at breaking point.”

Ackworth Parish Council also put pen to paper, saying: “This will increase the amount of traffic exiting on to an already very busy Wakefield Road.

“Our infrastructure is already stretched to its limits and beyond which includes the lack of school places and pressure put on local health services.”

The houses are part of a 280-plot development which is under construction.

Each of the new houses will receive double parking spaces.

Access to the new housing site will be from the A628, Wakefield Road.