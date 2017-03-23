‘Off-road bikers are tearing up our town’

“Intolerable and mindless” off-road bikers are wreaking havoc by tearing up communities.

That is the message from fed up councillor Steve Tulley, who is calling for a stop to the anti-social behaviour.

He said bikers had been illegally riding at Minsthorpe playing fields, Frickley Country Park and other green spaces in South Elmsall.

He said: “We do our best to make things nice in our community and a mindless minority is getting away with this.

“Everybody is very frustrated - it’s demoralising that while some of us are trying to make South Elmsall a better place, others are creating problems.”

Coun Tulley, who represents the South Elmsall and South Kirkby ward said residents were finding the nuisance and illegal behaviour “intolerable”.

“People are thrashing up and down in our parks and playing fields on their motorbikes and they think they can get away with it”, he said.

“Some of these people are kids just out of school. Somebody should be taking some responsibility for them.

“They are wreaking havoc with people’s lives. It feels like nobody cares.”

Police said they had received numerous reports of illegal off road motorbikes in the South East of the district.

Inspector Paul Sullivan said: “We are currently running an operation specifically targeting this issue with extra patrols in hot spot areas.

“It is really important anyone witnessing this activity contacts the police so we can deploy officers and challenge this illegal and antisocial behaviour.

“I am seeking to dismantle and disrupt these groups by identifying offenders, seizing property and prosecuting all offenders.

“I would urge anyone who has information about persons riding illegally in their communities to contact their local neighbourhood policing teams.”

The force also launched a video campaign entitled ‘Don’t take the risk, Don’t risk a life’ to highlight the dangers of illegal off-road biking last year.

They warned bikers were putting themselves and others at risk.