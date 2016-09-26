Office staff reveal their least productive time of the week

Research has revealed the time of the week when British office workers are mostly likely to hit a slump.

Respondents to a survey by takeaway service Deliveroo said that 2pm on a Monday is the time when they feel least motivated, Nearly three-quarters of those quizzed said that a meal or snack was most likely to perk them up, and one in four employees said that dull colleagues were making them feel disinterested.

A third of office staff feel demotivated on at least three of the five working days, even once the Monday peak has passed.

The survey also asked how office conditions could be improved to boost productivity.

Almost a third suggested unlimited holidays, 20 per cent want a free gym membership and eight per cent want more work social events. Three-quarters also backed the idea of a team lunch to ensure a happy workforce. Only four per cent of offices are believed to provide food for staff.

Unsurprisingly, respondents said that 10am on a Friday was the time when they are most likely to be driven and productive.

The study was commissioned to mark Deliveroo’s launch of its new business service, which allows bosses to pay for staff meals and treats.