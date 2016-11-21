On track to hit festive target

The christmas Hamper Appeal by the Community Awareness Programme, the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Wakefield Express is on target to provide more 1,000 hampers to underprivileged and needy families.

A mountain of food is ready for packing and ready-made hampers, all donated by our generous readers, are now in the CAP Centre on Market Street, Wakefield.

Volunteers from the Rotary Club will be starting the packing on Monday, before delivering them to the Early Help Hub network, which has sites across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Hemsworth and South Elmsall.

The hubs will then deliver the hampers to those who are most in need, bringing some much needed Christmas Cheer to those who otherwise might not be able to afford the luxuries most of us take for granted at this time of the year.

Rotarian Bob Guard said: “Help has been coming in from all over the region, with individuals, companies and groups all doing their best to help make the appeal a huge success.

“There has been so many generous donations that they are too many to mention in this article. However, once the hampers have been packed and distributed, we will be publishing a roll of honour to thank all of those who have given so generously.”

There’s still time to get your donations of food, money or finished hampers in to the appeal. Items must be dropped off at CAP by the end of the day on Tuesday at the latest. For more information, call 01924 381119.