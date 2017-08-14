One more chance to Be A Hero as organ donor campaign is launched in Leeds

A 24-hour pedal power event in Leeds will kick-start a new appeal to find 50,000 new organ donors across Yorkshire within just six months.

Organ donation charity Be A Hero’s ‘Yorkshire to 50k’ challenge from 10am on September 4 in Millennium Square will see six static bikes powering a seven-foot-tall inflatable heart.

Volunteers will pedal through day and night to keep Yorkshire’s heart inflated for 24 hours. It will be attended by British Cycling’s Head Sprint Coach and liver transplant recipient, Justin Grace, and Olympic cyclist Katy Marchant, from Leeds. Only around a third of people in Yorkshire, around 1.9 million, have registered a wish to donate organs after their death - whilst there are nearly 500 people waiting for a transplant in the region.

In 2016/17, 115 people in Yorkshire donated organs after their death. Between them, these people donated over 300 organs so others might receive a life-changing transplant.

In Leeds, 28 individuals donated organs after their death. Because of their sacrifice, 81 patients received a life changing transplant, including some who had a much-needed multi-organ transplant.

Dr Justin McKinlay, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “One person has the remarkable ability to save up to nine lives by donating their organs when they die. If we can inspire 50,000 people to sign the donor register, we can ensure a brighter future for the people of Yorkshire, and beyond, who are awaiting a life changing transplant.

Mr Grace, who had a liver transplant at St James’s Hospital in November, said: “If each of us can inspire just one friend or family member to sign the register, it’ll go a long way to saving lives in the future.”

For more details visit: www.leedsth.nhs.uk/be-a-hero