Ossett and Normanton Camera Clubs’ picture contest

When Ossett and Normanton Camera Clubs did battle it was always going to be a photo finish.

Normanton pipped Ossett by just three points in an inter-club competition.

John Boyd, of Normanton Camera Club, scored full marks for this shot of a sparrowhawk with her kill.

Marjorie Furmston and John Boyd, of Normanton, both scored maximum points for their respective pictures of Howarth Moor and a sparrow hawk.

Ossett’s Stan Colabella also scored a ‘20’ for his street chess players.

His colleague Ian Proctor gained 19 points for his gerbara flower by torch light.

Normanton’s Judith Macbeth was also among the points for My Chevvy.

Check Mate by Stan Colabella.

And Normanton’s president Mrs Furmston’s also scored well with her picture of a Whitby Goth.

Both clubs are on the look out for new members.

Normanton Camera Club meets, from September to May, on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm at St John’s WMC Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton WF6 1DT. There is also a Saturday Group at Woodhouse Community Centre on Queen Elizabeth Drive from 2pm. See www.normantoncameraclub.co.uk for more.

Ossett and District Camera Club meets from 7.30pm on Thursdays, from September to May, at Ossett War Memorial Comnmunity Centre on Prospect Road.

Ian Proctor's gerbara flower by torch light.

See ossettcameraclub.smugmug.com for more.