Ossett brewery’s expansion to create 40 new vacancies

Ossett Brewery has been given the green light to expand while creating 40 more jobs to help cope with demand for its flagship beers.

The Kings Yard business, on Low Mill Road, submitted blueprints to Wakefield Council in January to build a new cold storage warehouse and new offices.

The expansion programme is to help keep up with the growing orders for the company’s revered brews, including Yorkshire Blonde, Silver King and Excelsior - the latter two both being SIBA national champion beers and part of the core range since the brewery’s inception in 1998.

Ossett beers are sold across the breweries estate of 24 public houses and restaurants, including The Hop pubs in Wakefield and other Yorkshire cities.

Work has already commenced on the site of our existing brewery and the new 12,000 square foot warehouse is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The brewery currently employs 28 members of staff and will increase its workforce by 40 over the next three years with plans to move into packaged products.

The company is also using the opportunity to re-brand the company to attract a ‘new wave of beer drinkers’, but insists it is keen not to alienate its existing customer base.

This includes altering the current logo to a more contemporary design.

All the finer details have been considered for the overhaul, even down to the brewery’s beer pump clips, while the logo they first used back in 1998 - ‘Science and Art Combined’ is to be re-introduced.

Jamie Lawson, owner of Ossett Brewery said: “The company logo remains the same design but we have toned down the colours, making it fit better.

“For the new pump clips we have deconstructed the full logo somewhat to create a sleeker design.

“We found it difficult to fit the full logo onto the front of a limited-size pump clip, so we have used our ‘red bar’ only which prominently displays the company name.

“With a major new brewery expansion, we feel we are now in a better position to elevate our brands to new successes.”