Ossett butcher creates liquorice pork pie for Pontefract festival

Visitors to the Pontefract Liquorice Festival were able to pick up an exclusive flavoured pork pie.

The liquorice pork pie was developed by Ossett butchers Eric Richmond and was available at Pickerings of Pontefract for the duration of the two-day festival.

Tom Martin, MD of Eric Richmond, said the company had been working for a while to develop a pie with the right balance and flavour of liquorice.

They finally struck lucky when they came across the Yorkshire Bramble and Liquorice Jelly from Bracken Hill Fine Foods at Elvington near York.

He said: “We had almost given up trying to make a pie with liquorice when we found the bramble and liquorice jam. This works perfectly in the pie, giving just the right hit of liquorice without being too overpowering.

“In celebration of the annual Liquorice Festival we were pleased to work with Pickerings on the pie and to exclusively pilot it during the two day event. We now look forward to including it as part of our general range of pies.”

Rick Pickering, owner of Pickerings in Pontefract Market Hall, said the liquorice pie had been given the thumbs up by his customers.

He added: “Liquorice is one of those flavours that you either love or hate but the liquorice pork pie attracted some interest and lots of customers, including myself, enjoyed it.

“I’d definitely be keen to stock it again next year.”

Eric Richmond is known for its range of uniquely flavoured baked savoury goods.

In 2015, the firm won an award in the Great Yorkshire Pork Pie, Sausage and Black Pudding Competition for its small pork pie.