Ossett’s Bier Huis wins top cider award

specialist drinks retailer Bier Huis has scooped the top prize of independent cider retailer of the year at the Drinks Retailing Awards.

The Ossett firm beat off competition from finalists hailing from the west country - the home of cider - to be crowned champions at the Dorchester Hotel in London’s Mayfair on February 7.

The DRAs are the drinks trade’s biggest annual highlight, bringing together the leading lights in retail and rewarding the greatest innovators. This year’s awards received a record number of entries.

Owner David Jones said: “To win this prize is a huge honour for us.

“Our commitment to cider, which is the largest choice around, and championing local cider in both bottle and draught, as well as the best from around the world, has shown us to be a cut above the rest.”

Martin Green, editor at Off Licence News magazine, which runs the awards, said: “The UK drinks retail sector is ferociously competitive as the Big Four supermarkets are squeezed by Aldi and Lidl at one end and Waitrose and M&S at the other, while independent specialists are setting a high bar by showcasing a wonderful range of beers, wines and spirits.

“Across the supermarkets, independents and convenience stores, drinks ranges are becoming more and more exciting, and our winners showed what a buoyant, dynamic market it is.

“The real winner is the consumer, as shoppers have never before enjoyed such a breadth of choice at such competitive prices.”

For more information, visit www.bierhuis.co.uk