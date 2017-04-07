Ossett’s Fake Festival is back with The Killers and Foo Fighters

The Killers, Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys tribute bands will be coming to Ossett for this year’s Fake Festival.

The UK tour - which is celebrating its 11th year - will return to Green Park Playing Fields from midday on Saturday, July 1.

The three world-class tribute acts will be supported by five local support bands.

Gary Hunt, organiser of Ossett Fake Festival, said: “Back in 2015, Ossett sprang instantly to mind as a cracking venue, I had links to the area and I knew that the town had a great community spirit and people love a good time. I was proved right from the off. Both the 2015 and 2016 events were a great success enabling a confident return for the 2017 season.

“After the electric atmosphere of 2016, everything is set for another cracking festival again this year as leading tributes to The Killers, Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys take to the stage. It’s fantastic too that local people are getting more involved in running the event every year. All the bar staff in 2016 were from either Ossett or Wakefield and I think everyone should be proud that they have turned out in force to make it the success that it has been in its first two years.”

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale until midnight on June 1 from www.fakefestivals.co.uk. Adults tickets are £17.50, children are £10 and there is a family ticket for £44. Under tens go free.

The UK tour will finish with The Big Fake Festival - a three-day event in Nottinghamshire in September. A full weekend ticket - including free camping, hot showers, toilets and free car parking - costs £65 for adults and £45 for 10-17-year-olds. One-day and two-day tickets are also available.