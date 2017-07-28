Ossett to celebrate Yorkshire Day

A charity team will brave the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support as people come together to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Flat cap flinging, donkey rides, face painting, badge making and a special market are just some of the activities taking place in Ossett to mark the occasion on Tuesday.

Some of those who will brave the shave.

And as the community enjoys the celebrations, five people will have their hair shaved off for charity.

Debbie Squires, her son George, Reverend Clive Hicks of Trinity Church, and William and Rachel Longlands will take the bold step on the steps of Ossett Town Hall at 2pm.

They will complete the shave in honour of family and friends who have been supported by Macmillan.