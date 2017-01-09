Ossett Town Juniors looking top of the league

Ossett Town Juniors U13s teams are looking good for 2017 after they were given more than £3,000 worth of new football kits.

Yorkshire based maintenance and cleaning company Unita’s donation has provided the players with full kits in their red home colours.

Ossett under 13s recieve new kits

Neil Patchett of Ossett Town Juniors said: “Unita have really gone to town and bought the best gear for them.

“This was such a great addition to a really successful season.”

Unita owners Emma and Luke Chidlaw said they wanted to give something back to the club where their son Tyler plays.