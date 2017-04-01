Pamper day will help send Alex Craven for surgery

A pamper and fun day will raise money for the Alex Craven Fund. The event will include a range of stalls selling photographs, crafts, cards and jewellery as well as a raffle, tombola and games.

Women have also booked pamper sessions throughout the afternoon and organisers say some treatment spots should still be available on the day. The fundraiser will take place on Sunday from 1pm until 5pm at Premier Inn, Colorado Way, Castleford.

It will support young Alex Craven of Glass Houghton who has Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy.

His family are trying to raise £60,000 for life-changing surgery in America.

Organiser Linsey Turner said: “I’ve been friends with Alex’s mum for about four years and just want to help. I’m a mum so it’s really hit me just what she has gone through and the fight she has had for her son.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the day.”