Parents on trial after baby daughter found dead with burns, bruises and bite marks

Two parents are standing trial accused of child cruelty after their 18-week-old daughter was found dead with fractures, burns, bruises and bite marks, a court heard.

A jury was told that tiny Kayleigh Sheard was found by paramedics in a bouncy chair in front of a gas fire, which was on its maximum setting, at the couple’s house in Cleckheaton.

Prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC told a jury: “She was dressed in a baby grow and socks and her face was covered in Sudacrem, it was clear she had suffered burns to her face.”

In addition, she also had other injuries including extensive fractures to her shoulder and arm and evidence she suffered bites and bruises to her face, head and body, the court heard.

The crown allege that Kayleigh’s parents, Lucy Damen, 22, and Daniel Sheard, 24, “neglected Kayleigh by failing to provide adequate medical care”.

But because the cause of the tiny baby’s death was never discovered, “It can’t be said Kayleigh died of an unlawful act,” the prosecutor told the jury.

The parents both deny a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Sheard phoned 999 on September 30, 2013, and told the call handler his daughter was in a collapsed state and was cold to the touch.

The jury were told that Sheard also told the operator she had been sunburnt the day before and he had been told by a doctor to put Sudacrem on her.

Opening the case, prosecutor Mr Campbell QC said that when paramedics arrived at the house in Cleckheaton, they found Kayleigh in front of a wall-mounted gas fire.

He said paramedics saw there “was evidence she had suffered both bites and bruises to her face head and body.”

The jury heard that on examination Kayleigh’s body was cold to the touch, with no signs of life. Tragically the baby was pronounced dead minutes later.

Following her death, Kayleigh’s body was examined and doctors’ found there had been extensive fractures around her right shoulder and arm, the prosecutor said.

The court head doctors thought she suffered the fractures three to six weeks before her death.

During his opening Mr Campbell spoke about the child’s life up to her death, telling the jury the evidence in the case concerns “What happened to Kayleigh and what did not happen to Kayleigh in the first 18 weeks of her life.”

He told the court the charge against the defendants claims they “neglected Kayleigh by failing to provide adequate medical care”.

He said that for the first 12 weeks of her life Kayleigh appeared to be doing well, and her parents, especially Sheard, appeared to handling things.

Mr Campbell said: “The first 12 weeks were followed by a period of just over six weeks in which both health professionals, midwifes, family nurses and members of the extended family were kept at a distance.”

He added: “She was just over 18 weeks old when she died.”

“Her body was examined but despite the best of endeavours her cause of death was never found.

“Because of this it can’t be said Kayleigh died of an unlawful act,” Mr Campbell continued.

He went on to tell the court that it can be said that the young girl suffered injuries during her short life and “near the end of it she was failing to thrive”.

Mr Campbell said the prosecution is “unable to say who was responsible for the injuries Kayleigh suffered”.

But he said: “They neglected their daughter by failing to provide adequate aid for her both generally and in consequence of her injuries.”

The court heard Kayleigh was born just after midnight on May 23, 2013, and was a fit and healthy baby.

She was brought home the next day by the couple, they were seen by amidwife a week later and everyone was reported as well.

Over the next few weeks they couple were seen by their family, family nurse and a helper and seemed to be getting on well.

A few weeks after the birth, the family moved to a larger flat in Cleckheaton - it was here Kayleigh died.

After her six-week check up by the family nurse, visits became fortnightly, but she did tell the coupe to register the child with a GP - something, the court heard they never did.

They were also told to make sure Kayleigh got her inoculations, by the time of her death she had received one set - she should have had three.

The court heard that in the last six weeks of her life the couple began moving medical appointments and then cancelling them and were also refusing help from family.

The last date a medical professional saw Kayleigh before she died was August 8, 2013.

Mr Campbell told the court that in spite of the assistance the couple were getting “they were no longer acting in Kayleigh’s best interest”.

The prosecutor was to continue opening the crown’s case today (Wednesday).

Damen and Sheard deny the charges.

The trial continues.