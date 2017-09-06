Patrols increased at Pontefract Racecourse after indecent exposures

Police patrols around Pontefract Racecourse have been increased after a series of indecent exposures.

A man grabbed a woman, 28, as her ran by and exposed himself before fleeing between at the racecourse, in the latest offence last Tuesday.

It followed a similar offence on August 24, when a man also grabbed a woman at the grounds, exposed himself to her and then ran off.

They are two of six recent exposure offences being investigated by police.

Officers believe the offences could be linked to a number of indecent exposures across Pontefract which took place in July.

An e-fit image of the suspect has been released by police.

Inspector Paul Sullivan of Pontefract and Knottingley NPT, said: “Police have been conducting a number of enquiries regarding this recent series of offences which are being linked by officers.

“We fully realise that these offences are very distressing for victims and we have increased our patrols at key times to try and identify those responsible."

In both cases at the racecourse exposures, and in the other four at the site, the suspect was described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s and or slim to average build.

In all of the offences, the suspect was described as wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 55 111.