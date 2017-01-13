PC Naseer is set to patrol the city streets

A new face is on the Wakefield beat.

Amna Naseer started 2017 as a newly qualified police officer after successfully passing her intensive 12-week training course.

She receiving her warrant card from Temporary Deputy Chief Constable John Robins at a ceremony in Wakefield.

PC Naseer is now assigned to a tutor constable for ten weeks before going out on independent patrol, responding to incidents and serving the public.

The force’s positive action recruitment campaign is now underway and potential recruits can apply to join until Sunday, January 22.

PC Naseer is encouraging people to join: “I have really enjoyed the training, it’s hard work but very interesting and I received lots of support from colleagues and tutors. I am looking forward to my local duties, helping fight crime, protecting the public, and meeting and serving the people of Wakefield. It’s a fantastic career, no two days are the same, and I strongly recommend people to consider making it a career.”

A police spokeswoman said: “West Yorkshire Police has a strong commitment to equality and diversity both within the organisation and in service provided. The force’s aim is to promote and achieve a fully inclusive workforce to reflect local communities. Positive action recruitment is used by the force to encourage under-represented groups in the workplace.”

To apply, you have to be aged 18 or over, have an NVQ Level 3 qualification or equivalent or experience as a special constable or a police and community support officer, have no criminal convictions, pass a job related fitness test and other criteria. For more information see www.westyorkshire.police.uk/joinus.