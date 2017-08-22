PCSO punches above his weight for kickboxing charity challenge

Johnny Plummer faces many challenges whilst working to keep our communities safe.

But the dedicated PCSO will now punch above his weight to face a feat of a different kind.

The Wakefield Central PCSO has set himself the task of going from novice to competition level kickboxer...in just five weeks.

Next month, he will swap his policing uniform for boxing gloves in support of fellow emergency service workers who are injured in the line of duty.

PCSO Plummer, who is preparing for the challenge to raise funds for the Blue Lamp Foundation, said: "I’ve won the minute I step in the ring, even if I end up on the floor."

The qualified Judo teacher agreed to try his hand at a new martial art for the charity night at his local gym Chuldow Martial Arts.

He said: “I’ve raised £235 already and if I can get to £500 then I’ll post the video on-line. I challenge myself quite a bit anyway and just wanted to push myself further. This definitely qualifies as pushing.”

The PCSO, whose six year told step-daughter Caitlyn is learning karate, said he had begun training in July.

“I’ve been training two or three days a week at Chuldow and have so far managed to break my toe by tripping over a medicine ball!” he said.

“I’m certainly not as fit as I remember but I have been getting lots of support from people I know.”

He hopes to rack up the fundraising as the competition day, on September 2, draws closer.

He said: “Blue Lamp one of those charities I’ve always gone out of my way to support. There aren’t that many for emergency services personnel when they are injured in line of duty and Blue Lamp does some really good work to help people get back on their feet and back on duty.”

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police, said the cause is close to the hearts of many staff and officers.

He said: "We are pleased to support Johnny as he fund raises for the September competition.

“He is clearly working hard to get himself in shape and colleagues are keeping their fingers crossed for him on the night.”