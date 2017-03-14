Pedestrian, 92, in 'serious condition' after crash in Wakefield

An elderly pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Wakefield today (Tuesday).

Police have urged witnesses to come forward after the collision involving a silver Ford Fiesta, which happened on Horbury Road at around noon.

The victim, a 92-year-old man, was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary after suffering serious injuries.

A stretch of Horbury Road - a major route connecting the Horbury area and Wakefield - was was closed for more than three hours after the incident as the air ambulance was called to the scene.

Motorists faced delays as police also closed the road between the M1 motorway bridge at Lupset and the junction with Cumbrian Way.