Pensioner remains in critical condition after being hit by car

An 82-year-old woman remains in critical condition in hosptial after she and another pensioner were hit by a car in Wakefield.

The incident happened on Friday at around 10.16am when the two ladies, crossing Carlton Road, were hit by a white Chevrolet Trax.

One of the women, an 82-year-old, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The second woman, aged 79, is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman was uninjured and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police Sergeant Frances Brown of the Safer Roads and Neighbourhoods Support Team East said; “Whilst a number of people have already come forward, I would appeal to anyone who may have seen either the pedestrians, or the vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward. Our enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact SRANS East via 101 quoting 489 of 16 September.