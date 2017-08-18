Perfect A level pass rate for three schools

every single pupil at three sixth form colleges passed all of their A-level exams. The pass rate at Outwood Grange Academy, Ossett Academy and Cathedral Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) was 100 per cent.

Elsewhere, 99 per cent of students at both Wakefield Girls High School (WGHS) and Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) achieved A* to E pass grades. And at Wakefield College the overall pass rate was 96 per cent.

Julie Slater, Outwood’s chief executive principal said: “It is testament to the hard work of all students, their families, staff, the trust board and governors at Outwood Grange Academy that our students have again performed so well.”

Claire Nicholson, strategic director of CAPA, said: “We are incredibly proud of another year of excellent A-level and BTEC exam results that students have achieved along with securing places at highly acclaimed university and conservatoires for the arts.”

Ossett Academy said the number of its pupils achieving the top grades had risen. Principal Alan Warboys said: “Our students and teachers work incredibly hard to ensure our students meet their potential.”

It was the 14th year running Wakefield College’s pass result had exceeded 95 per cent. Proud principal Sam Wright said: “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students that they continue to deliver great results.”

One in five students at Silcoates school gained straight A* and A grades, whilst that figure also stood at 20 per cent at WGHS.

Acting Silcoates head Dan Coll said: “There were lots of individual successes across the year group and we congratulate every one of our students on all they have achieved.”

WGHS head Nina Gunson said: “We are incredibly proud of each girl’s achievements, they have worked so hard and their dedication has been justly rewarded by their excellent results.”

At QEGS, 24 per cent of results were the top A* grade. Head David Craig said: “There has been much in the press about the new, tougher A-level regime, so it was great to see so many happy faces at the envelope opening ritual.”

See pages 64-67 for results.