Pets were rescued from a house fire this morning in Wakefield.

Crews from Wakefield and Normanton were sent to Halton Road after a blaze took hold of a kitchen at 9.50am.

There were no persons involved in the incident but two dogs and a cat were led to safety.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets to extinguish the flames and used a ventilation fan to clear the smoke.