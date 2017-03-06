Phase one of £100m development complete - and first of nearly 2,000 jobs could be on the way

Work to build a new multi-million pound TK Maxx warehouse off the M62 is complete.

The building, off junction 33 at Knottingley, will house Europe’s largest processing and distribution centre for TJX Europe, the parent company of retail brands TK Maxx and HomeSense.

It has been completed by developer Caddick Group as part of a £100m scheme, known as Crosspoint33.

Once fully-operational, the scheme will create up to 1,800 jobs.

Andrew Murray, managing director at Caddick Construction, which has completed work on the site alongside Caddick Developments Ltd, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work on this high-profile project.

“The finished building looks very impressive – as is appropriate for its prominent location alongside the M62.

“Caddick Construction welcomes the significant investment that TK Maxx will bring to the area, and we look forward to working on phase two very soon.”

The second phase of the project will include a 600,000 sq ft warehouse.

Myles Hartley, managing director at Caddick Developments, said: “We are proud that phase one of this landmark project is now successfully completed and set to be home to such a big name in the retail industry.

“Crosspoint33 Logistics Park is providing a huge investment boost and new employment opportunities to the local area and we look forward to securing an occupier for phase two and welcoming more big names to the site.”