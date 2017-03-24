Photographer Sarah is on the guild’s podium

A Horbury photographer is celebrating after scooping a clutch of national awards.

Sarah Hargreaves, who runs Sugar Photography, claimed seven bronzes and two classifieds in the Guild of Photographers’ Image of the Month competition.

The 44-year-old mum-of-two said: “I was absolutely amazed and overwhelmed. I entered a variety of landscapes, weddings and portraits. The judges say ‘The Bronze bar is only awarded to images of a strong standard in this national competition and is something to be proud of’.”

Mrs Hargreaves has been into photography since she was a teenager but it was the sad loss of her father, Horbury businessman Bob Hammerton, that probably pushed her into taking it further. She added: “I needed something new to concentrate on. After attending my cousin’s wedding - where I took some lovely photos of them, even though I wasn’t the official photographer - I kept getting asked why I didn’t take this up professionally. So I then embarked on several wedding and newborn photography courses and joined the Guild of Photographers.”