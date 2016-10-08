Picture couple raised £17k for heart charity

A photography mad couple have raised £17,000 for a heart charity by showing off their picture skills.

Tony and Marjorie Furmston, of Normanton Camera Club, started raising funds for Take Heart in 2001 after Tony had life-saving heart surgery at Leeds General Infirmary. Club vice chairman Mr Furmston, 77, said: “It was a complicated operation and they saved my life. While I was in intensive care they provided a room at the hospital for my wife for five days. This was through Take Heart who provide a lot of equipment which isn’t paid for by the NHS.”

Tony Furmston's infrared image taken at Southwold Pier.

Camera club president Mrs Furmston, 78, said: “I worked out how much it would have cost me in a hotel and gave them a donation.”

But it didn’t end there as the couple, who are fellows of the Royal Photographic Society and associates of the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, got donations from lecturing around the country and by selling pictures.

Mr Furmston said: “A few weeks ago Take Heart brought us a certificate to mark our fundraising.”