Pictures of father and daughter who died in Wakefield house fire

PICTURES have emerged of a father and daughter who died in a house fire, hours after returning home from a holiday in Spain.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter, Kiera Broadhead, died in their home in Wakefield, yesterday.

Andrew Broadhead with wife Sara and daughters Mia, 13, (left) and Kiera, 8. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and their 13-year-old daughter Mia escaped the fatal fire with non-life threatening injuries.

Today, their family have paid tribute and spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

The family had been on holiday in Spain with Mr Broadhead’s parents, Alan and Jean Broadhead, and returned home on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4.20am on Wednesday morning.

The scene of the tragedy

Alan and Jean, both 68, were due to stay in the country longer, but cut their holiday short after the tragedy and flew home.

Alan said: “We have just come back from holiday. We were all on holiday together in Spain, but [Jean and I] stayed longer.

“We had to come back early when we heard. We’re still unpacking and expecting police to call round any minute now. It’s too soon to speak about it.

“My wife has seen people posting about in on Facebook this morning and she’s so upset. She can’t believe it’s happened.”

With his voice breaking, he added: “It is such a shock. It was very difficult to hear the news when we were abroad. We lost a son and a granddaughter.”

It is still unclear what caused the fire at the family’s red brick semi-detached home but this morning there were two marked police cars outside the house and a large portion of the street remained cordoned off.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers had been left by the wall outside the fire damaged house in tribute.