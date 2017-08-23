PICTURES: Roads flooded after thunderstorms and heavy downpours

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have battered Wakefield this morning, with reports of flooding across the district.

People have taken to social media to share images of water-logged roads and torrential downpours.

Denby Dale Road, under the railway bridge, is flooded with water, while cars are also struggling to pass through a deep pool at Park Grove Road next to Thornes Park.

Meanwhile roads around Flushdyke in Ossett are also flooded, with Dale Street and Church Street among those affected.

And large puddles of water were also spotted in Wakefield Bus Station earlier this morning.

Elsewhere, people have taken to Twitter and Facebook to express their despair at the wet weather, during the height of summer.

Flooding at Denby Dale Road. Picture by Helen Feeley

West Yorkshire Police NPT co-ordinator Irene Fleming joked it was another "hot sunny day in Wakefield" as she shared a video of police cars caught up in the rain.

But while the thundery weather is expected to continue until lunchtime, the forecast for later in the day is much brighter.

The Met Office predicts sunny spells from mid-afternoon, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.

Know somewhere affected by flooding? Let us know at editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk