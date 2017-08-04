PJ walk for hospice beds

A group of fundraisers will take over the city’s streets to complete a 15 mile charity walk wearing their pyjamas.

The ‘Shakey Wakey Hospice Walkers’ are raising funds to help replace beds at Wakefield Hospice.

And one dedicated walker - Sarah Powala - will go the extra mile, by attempting the distance whilst carrying a mattress strapped to her back.

Miss Powala, from Newmillerdam, has raised more than £3,500 for the hospice since her mum Shirley was admitted there for end of life care in 2015.

The 37-year-old said: “Any time I see that they are struggling with funds or need help, I try and do what I can to help and to support anyone who needs the hospice for whatever reason.

“Every time you go into that environment it is lovely and calm and a lot of that is because people come together to support it.”

Around 20 people, including some members of hospice staff, will take on the challenge on Sunday. They will begin their route at 10am in Clarence Park.

The walkers hope to raise at least £1,550 - enough money to cover the cost of replacing one bed.

Miss Powala said: “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together to support a much-loved local charity and make patients’ stay at the hospice more comfortable.”

The hospice launched a fundriasing appeal to replace all of its 16 beds in July. It has since gained enough support to buy seven new ones. Its current beds are more than 15-years-old and some are broken.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/shakeywakeywalkers