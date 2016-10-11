Plan to boost economy will help people get higher level skills

The percentage of people in Wakefield with higher level skills remains low.

And there is work to be done over the next four years to improve residents’ quality of life and the district’s economy, a report to Wakefield Council’s cabinet states.

Councillors will meet next week to discuss progress on the ‘Good Growth’ plan which sets out aims and goals to improve the economy in the long term.

The report says the number of people being able to afford to buy a home remains above the Yorkshire average.

It says the wages gap in the district is narrowing and Wakefield now has a higher percentage of employment in manufacturing than the regional average.

But it notes there is still more work needed to improve employment levels in ‘knowledge-based industries’ and boost the percentage of people with higher level skills, which remain low.

Coun Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Our Good Growth plan is a long term ambition for the district, ensuring investment in the future of our places makes a real difference to our residents, linking regeneration to skills and opportunities, and ensuring sufficient affordable homes are provided.”

The aim of the ‘Good Growth’ plan is to create a more diverse economy and to encourage socially responsible employers to come to the district and to have the right infrastructure in place for them to do so.

The ‘Good Growth’ plan also has a specific aim to help residents prepare to take up jobs and have higher skills to take up better quality jobs.

Other goals it aims to achieve include getting university status for the district, increasing the number of higher level apprenticeships and increasing business support for some sectors.

The plan also tackles low pay and helping more residents into work.

The report will be discussed by the council’s cabinet on Tuesday 18 October.