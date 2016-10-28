Planned roadworks for Yorkshire for the week ahead

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, October 28 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The hard shoulder is currently closed in both directions as part of the smart motorway scheme. The northbound exit slip road at junction 35a will be closed overnight for two nights from Monday 31 October. The northbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 2 November. The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday 31 October. The northbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 35 will be closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 3 November. The M18 southbound link to the M1 northbound link will be closed overnight on Tuesday 1 November. The southbound exit slip road at junction 32 and the southbound entry slip road at junction 35a will be closed overnight on Monday 31 October. The southbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Tuesday 1 November. The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 35 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 2 November and then again for two nights from Saturday 5 November. There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until the project is completed in winter 2016. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place until a project to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is due to be completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from Monday 31 October for five nights. The slip roads and roundabout will be fully closed overnight, between 8pm and 9am on Saturday 5 November. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62/A162 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A162 will be fully closed until December for bridge work. The closures will take place 24/7, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M180 junction 4 Broughton

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 31 October for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 3 Midmoor to M181 Frodingham

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight from Monday 31 October for four nights for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1M junction 36 Warmsworth to junction 37 Marr

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 2 November for bridge works and the southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 31 October. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180/A160 Immingham, Humberside

There will be narrow lanes on the A180 and A160 along with a 50mph speed limit while work takes place to improve access to the Port of Immingham, including upgrading the A160 to a dual carriageway The project is due to be completed in autumn. The westbound exit slip road and eastbound entry slip road at Brocklesby Interchange will be closed until autumn. The A160 westbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed from Habrough to Brocklesby for three nights from Tuesday 1 November. The A160 westbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed from Manby to Habrough from 8pm Friday 4 November to 6am Monday 7 November. The A160 eastbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed from Habrough to Eastfield from 8pm Friday 4 November to 6am Monday 7 November. The A180 westbound side of the carriageway will have a lane closure from 9.30am Monday 31 October to 3.30pm Friday 4 November. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 Brighton Street to Daltry Street

The eastbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 31 October and then for two nights from Thursday 3 November for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Daltry Street to Brighton Street

The westbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 1 November for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.