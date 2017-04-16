Platinum couple celebrate together

Clifford and Sarah Purchon celebrated their Platinum Wedding.

The couple, of Monckton Drive, Castleford, were married at Bradley Street Methodist Chapel, Castleford, on April 4, 1947, after meeting at a church social event.

Clifford and Sarah on their wedding day.

They had a daughter, Katherine, who died 23 years ago, sons Andrew, 61, Simon, 56, Richard, 53 and Christopher, 51, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Lay preacher Mr Purchon, 92, worked for the gas board and was active in the YMCA and Rotary club.

Mrs Purchon, 91, was a Sunday school teacher, church organist and president of Castleford Inner Wheel.