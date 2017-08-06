Plea for more help so Emley Show can go on after 100th event

THE future of one of Yorkshire’s most popular agricultural shows could be under threat unless more volunteers step forward to help out at the event, according to the show’s secretary.

An estimated 10,000 visitors enjoyed the 100th Emley Show at Factory Farm beneath Emley Moor mast between Wakefield and Huddersfield today. (Sun August 6)

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 05/08/17 - Press - Emley Show 2017 - Emley, England - Youngsters with the cattle at the Emley show.

The first Emley Show was staged in 1893, but it was cancelled for various reasons over the years and today’s show was the 100th occasion it was held.

Show secretary Sue Britton, said: “We had a good day and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. We have lots of animal classes with cattle, goats and sheep as well as rabbits, hamsters and gerbils.

“We didnt have poultry this year because of the avian flu scare and thers was an egg show instead. There was a huge horse section with showjumping, Shire horses and donkeys.”

She added: “We do need more helpers to get us through the next ten years. People aren’t coming forward to help with the show and the existing committee are all getting older.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 05/08/17 - Press - Emley Show 2017 - Emley, England - The livestock enclosures at the Emley show.

“We cannot manage without more younger volunteers aged under 60 coming forward to help out. The future does not look rosy unless we get some more volunteers. Whether they can just help for two hours a year or 20 hours a year, we would like to hear from them.” Sue Britton can be contacted via e mail at secretary@emleyshow.co.uk