Plea for vigilance after spate of arson attacks at Wakefield parks

A spate of fires at Wakefield’s country parks had led to a plea for vigilance from brigade bosses.

A birdwatching ‘hide’ at Anglers park was burnt down last week, leaving only the stone block footings of the structure.

Last month, a picnic bench at Newmillerdam was also completely destroyed in a deliberate fire and part of the Lawns Park boardwalk was also damaged.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Communities, said: “We are absolutely disgusted by the anti-social behaviour that has been taking place in our parks.

“These deliberate and deplorable acts of vandalism have caused lasting damage to our fabulous open spaces, destroying local wildlife and spoiling the parks for visitors.”

Mussarat Suleman, Wakefield District Prevention Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “This year alone we have attended numerous incidents at the park as a result of anti-social behaviour.

“We have seen damage caused to decking, trees and woodland and a fishing platform.

“It is concerning to see the damage that is being caused to both nature and the wildlife in the area.

“Parks should be safe and pleasant places for visitors to use.

“I would urge all visitors to remain vigilant at all times, adhere to the instructions provided and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.”

A much larger fire was deliberately started at Newmillerdam last year, completely destroying the boardwalk and viewing platform. The ferocity of the fire meant that nine trees had to be cut down due to them being damaged. The Friends of Newmillerdam rebuilt the boardwalk and viewing platform at a cost of £6,000.

Earlier this year, a fishing platform funded and installed by Wakefield Angling Club was also destroyed by fire.

If you see signs of a fire in any of the council’s country parks, contact police on 101 or call 0345 8 506 506.