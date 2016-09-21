Plus size model secures spot on national clothing campaign

A plus size model has won a national competition which is aiming to challenge body standards for women.

Amateur model Sarah Carter entered Yours Clothing’s face of yours contest for the chance to feature on their next season of clothing.

She was encouraged to enter by her close friend Holly McGillizraw.

And they were both surprised to discover they had both landed spots on the campaign.

Ms Carter said: “Everyone has been very nice and the whole point is to promote plus sized modelling to show that it is normal and for every day people.”

She added that the average dress size in the UK is 16, but in modelling a size 14, which Ms Carter is herself, is considered a leap from the industry standard of 10.

Ms Carter has experienced moments of self doubt about her weight in trying to be the ‘perfect bride’ for fiancé Dan Walker.

She said:”I am getting married next year and there is always pressure on the bride to be perfect but my friends helped me realise I would be losing part of my personality.

“I know I am happy with who I am, I do not have to lose two pounds or change part of who I am.

“The whole point of the campaign is that everyone should be comfortable in their own skin.”

Ms Carter also said she wanted to help others improve their confidence and to be happy with themselves.