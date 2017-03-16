Pole-axed...BT to remove ‘ridiculous’ phone mast

Red-faced telecom engineers will be forced to move a telegraph pole they built in the middle of a footpath after it blocked the route.

Villagers were left surpirsed last year when the wooden telephone pole appeared on Highwell Hill Lane, in in South Hiendley, in such a position that it makes it virtually impossible for anyone to navigate around it without stepping onto the road.

The parish council contacted BT about the problem but were left frustrated after failing to get a response.

But having contacted the Express this week, who then contacted BT, the company admitted it needs removing.

A spokesman said on Tuesday: “A surveyor has visited the site today and established that the pole has been erected in the wrong position and not where specified on the plans.

“The pole will be removed as quickly as possible and relocated to the correct position.”

The pole supports an aerial phone cable and it is thought to supply a phone service to a nearby caravan site.

Parish councillor, Jane Peace, said: “It’s been a topic of conversation since it was first put up.

“We can’t thank the Express enough, it’s good that BT have finally realised because it’s been absolutely ridiculous.

“I took a picture of it to a council meeting and they could not believe it.

“The hedges at the side are overgrown but even if they weren’t you still wouldn’t be able to get past.

“Why does it even have to be on the path?

“There is a construction company down there at the moment so there are lorries running up and down there all of the time. People do use the path, people with prams and children or dog walkers.

“You can’t obstruct highways like this - you can’t park cars on them or even put an advertising board on them.”