Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision on the M62 on Saturday.

The incident happened at 4.45pm on the east bound carriageway between junctions 29 and 30.

It involved one car - a Vauxhall Zafira. The Zafira hit the central reservation resulting in a passenger in the vehicle being left with serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1214 of Saturday 24 September.