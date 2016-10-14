Police appeal over sneak in burglary

Detectives have released an E-Fit and CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a “terrifying” burglary.

The break in took place on Tuesday at around 1pm.

Officers say the suspect entered a house on Westerton Road in Tingley at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old homeowner heard a loud bang at the rear of the house.

She went to the living room where she spotted a man. But he fled out the back door.

Detective Constable Adam Newton, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are releasing this E-Fit image and the CCTV in the hope members of the public will recognise this man who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“This was a terrifying incident for the lady who owns property and we our continuing our investigations to find this suspect.

“Anyone with any information about this man, who saw anything suspicious in the area on the day or who has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting reference 13160487336 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”