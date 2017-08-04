Police close road after man knocked down in Wakefield city centre

A Wakefield city centre road is closed this evening after a man was knocked down.

Police were first alerted at around 5.40pm by paramedics who had been called to Marsh Way, close to the bus station.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man had been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries was not yet known.

The road remains closed in both directions while forensic work is carried out at the scene.

Buses are still able to access the station but Arriva Yorkshrie said services 110, 481, 425, 427, 111, 444, 446, 174 and 175 will serving Marsh Way until the road reopened.