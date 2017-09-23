Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing boy, 12, last seen near school

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 12-year-old boy who was last seen near a school in Wakefield.

Andrew Pywell, who lives in the Sandal area of Wakefield, was reported missing by his family yesterday (Friday).

He was last seen near Kettlethorpe High School, Wakefield, at around 4pm and police say his disappearance is "out of character".

Andrew is described as white, of slim build, with mousey blond hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black and white-coloured t-shirt.

Detective Sergeant Phil Davies, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This is out of character for Andrew.

"We would urge anyone who has seen him or who has information about his whereabouts to please call Wakefield District CID on 101.”