Police day of action sees car seized and illegal immigrants arrested

A day of action by officers in Wakefield resulted in 13 people being handed fixed penalty notices, two illegal immigrants arrested and a car being seized.

The operation on Friday was carried out largely to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city centre, specifically within Wakefield Council’s public spaces protection order area (PSPO).

The 13 tickets handed out were for street drinking, urinating in a public place and littering.

In addition, they also dealt with two people who were in possession of drugs and arrested one man for being drunk and disorderly.

Officers accompanied immigration officers to four locations in the city where two people were arrested, one of which had been wanted since 2011.

Finally, a number of vehicles were inspected by taxi licensing and offences dealt with, while a silver Renault was also seized after the driver was found to be driving illegally.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to target crime and anti-social behaviour within Wakefield city centre and we thank you for the public’s continued support.”