Police growing increasingly concerned for missing man

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information in the hope of finding a man missing from home since last week.

Tim Mercer, 50, was last seen in the Eastmoor area on September 21 and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as this is out of character.

Tim is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall with fair hair and a scar on his left cheek. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Det Insp Dan Tillett of Wakefield CID said: “It is out of character for Tim to go missing like this and there are genuine concerns for his welfare. We would urgently like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows his current whereabouts.”

Anyone with any information should contact DI Dan Tillett at Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 418014.