Police in West Yorkshire ramp up patrols in wake of Westminster terror outrage

People in West Yorkshire were today told to expect an increased police presence on the county’s streets following the terror attack in Westminster.

West Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster also said there would be an “uplift” in the capability of armed response vehicles.

And he urged the county’s residents to be “alert but not alarmed” as the force works to protect their safety and security.

ACC Foster said: “The public’s safety remains our top priority and I want to reassure the people of West Yorkshire that we will be reviewing all security in light of [yesterday’s] incident.

“At this time there is no specific information suggesting an imminent threat to West Yorkshire and there has been no change to the current threat level for international terrorism in the UK which remains at severe and which means ‘an attack is highly likely’.

“We will continue to review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe and minimise the risk of a terrorist attack occurring.

“The public will see an enhanced policing presence across West Yorkshire as the UK police, together with security and intelligence services, are working around the clock to help keep communities safe.

“This will include increased visibility of uniformed officers and an uplift in the capability of armed response vehicles.

“We urge people to be alert but not alarmed – we hope that the increased police presence across the county reassures the public that the police service and our partners are doing everything we can to help protect the security of our citizens, public institutions, critical national infrastructure and businesses.

“It is also incredibly important at times like this that communities come together and support each other.

“Should anyone have any concerns or see anything suspicious I would urge them to report it immediately to the confidential anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”

Reaction to yesterday’s events in London also came from North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Dave Jones.

He said: “I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest that there has been any change in the level of risk here in North Yorkshire.

“Nevertheless, in line with other police forces, we will continue to keep our contingency planning under close review, and make careful assessments of the security around any special events.

“On behalf of North Yorkshire Police I would like express my deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones, or who have suffered as a result of this attack.

“Our thoughts are with those people, and with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and other emergency services at this difficult time.”

Flags were flying at half mast last night at Leeds Town Hall and Leeds Civic Hall.

Other civic buildings in the city are following suit today while the same mark of respect is being paid by Sheffield City Council, Rotherham Council and Doncaster Council.