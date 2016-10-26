Police inundated with messages after rescuing clucky cockerel from motorway

Police who tweeted about rescuing a cockerel from a road were inundated with messages - saying the bird looked like Donald Trump’s HAIR.

West Yorkshire Police posted a message saying: “This is who we rescued today from M62 at Lofthouse” along with a picture of the bird with a very orange plumage.

The police had rescued the clucky cockerel from the central reservation of the motorway at around 7pm on Tuesday.

But followers shied away from chicken-crossing-the-road jokes and instead saw the resemblance between the unfortunate chicken and the controversial presidential candidate.

One follower said: “Donald Trump’s hairpiece?”

With another saying: “That chicken nicked Donald Trump’s hair.”

It is understood the chicken is recovering well from the ordeal.