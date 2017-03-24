Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing man last seen in Wakefield

An urgent appeal has been issued by police searching for a man last seen in Wakefield.

The last reported sighting of Tariq Rashid, 22, was in the city at around 4.30pm on on Wednesday.

He is described as Asian, slim and 6ft 2in, with black messy medium length hair.

He was wearing a black Armani jumper with large beige logo, black jogging bottoms with white Nike logo and black trainers.

West Yorkshire Police said he has links to the Huddersfield area.

A spokesman said: "Tariq may appear confused or agitated. We would advise members of the public not to approach Tariq, but to contact the police."

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 1184 of 22/03/2017.