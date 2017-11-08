Police issue warning over supermarket money-off voucher scam

Fraudsters are sending out fake Sainsbury’s and Topshop voucher deals through WhatsApp that appear to have been sent by a trusted contact.

The fake WhatsApp messages appear as if they have been sent by someone in your contacts – such as a friend or family member.

However the recipient name is actually fake and is designed to trick you into clicking on the URL to claim the alleged Sainsbury’s or Topshop voucher.

One example message reads: “Hey have you heard about this? Sainsbury’s is giving away £100 gift cards (with a convincing looking link to a fake website).

“They are expanding their store network and they launched this promotion. Grab a gift card while it lasts. I got mine already”.

People are being urged not to open the links.