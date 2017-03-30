Police launch bike surrender to crackdown on anti-social riding

A month-long bike surrender will be launched as part of a police crackdown on anti-social off-road riding.

The motorbike and quad surrender will begin on April 1 and aims to take vehicles, which could be used illegally, off the streets.

Sergeant Angela Denison of the Castleford NPT, said: “We traditionally see an increase in antisocial behaviour related off-road riding from the start of Spring and we want to get off on the front foot to see what we can do to get offence levels down this year.

“Our aim is to reduce the number of unwanted bikes in circulation in communities, thereby reducing the chance that these unwanted, untaxed or abandoned bikes could be used in a potentially anti-social manner.”

She added: “We all know how the actions of a few individuals riding illegally can cause real issues and misery in our communities and we want to do all we can to tackle this issue.”

The police campaign has been backed by Wakefield District Housing and Wakefield Council.

It will be complemented by a fresh wave of enforcement action to target illegal off-road biking, which officers say remains a key concern for the South East of the district.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities said: “When bikes are driven illegally they can pose a real and dangerous threat to our local communities. Anti-social behaviour like this not only disrupts residents lives but also puts them in danger.

“The bike surrender offers a great opportunity for people to get rid of unwanted bikes free of charge so I urge anyone interested to get in touch.”

The surrender will run until April 30.

Antyone who wants an unwanted bike removed can call police via 101, email at castleford@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, Wakefield Council on 0345 8 506 506 or Wakefield District Housing on 0345 8 507 507.

The surrender does not apply to bikes identified as stolen or used in crimes.