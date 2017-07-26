Police pledge to crackdown on dangerous drivers racing through Wakefield retail park

Dangerous drivers have been causing a nuisance by racing through a retail park at night.

Wakefield District Police have warned the motorists they will be caught out, as officers investigate reports of anti-social driving in Wakefield city centre.

Patrols have been increased at the Cathedral Retail Park after complaints in recent weeks.

Inspector Helen Brear, of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: "The Cathedral Retail Park area has historically been used for racing activity, and this is something nearby residents should quite rightly not have to tolerate.

"We have had recent reports of this behaviour from residents and are looking into what can be done from a policing perspective to address the issue in the longer term with our partners in the force.

"In recent weeks, district officers, including our motorcycle team, have increased patrols and we have been taking positive action."

Off road motorcycle officers attended the retail park earlier this month.

Two cars, allegedly being driven in an anti-social manner, left the scene.

The driver of one was traced and issued with points of his licence and a fine for driving without due care and attention.

Another man was later summoned to court on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Insp Brear said: "I would ask anyone who has information about persons involved in dangerous driving activity and racing in the city centre on a night time to contact the Wakefield Central NPT.

"If anyone has footage of persons driving dangerously or breaking the law, or licence plate details of cars involved, we would also ask them to contact us."

Reports can be made to the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or via email at wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.