Police recruit crime scene investigators

Would you love your job to be as fascinating as a real-life episode of CSI?

West Yorkshire Police have announced they are recruiting full-time crime scene investigators to analyse the aftermath of serious incidents across the region.

Successful staff will be based at locations including Leeds, Ossett and Bradford, with some cross-border operations in South Yorkshire.

To apply, candidates must have a degree in a scientific subject and practical experience in a science-based working environment.

Applicants will have to provide fingerprint and DNA samples to ensure their details are ruled out during crime scene searches.

They must also hold a full driving licence, be happy to travel around the region and work a pattern involving shifts from 7am-11pm seven days a week.

The training course for new entrants runs from June 12 - July 7.

The salary offered ranges from £19,521 to £24,030, with some enhancements and a 14 per cent shift allowance.

To apply, visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/recruitment/police-staff-jobs before the closing date of March 27.